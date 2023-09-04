Main Hoon Na, Raees: 5 MASALEDAR movies of Shah Rukh Khan to watch before Jawan releases

Shah Rukh Khan is an industry unto himself. In his long and successful career spanning over three decades, King Khan has been a part of several mass entertainers as well as critically acclaimed films. He made his comeback this year with Pathaan which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film Jawan which will hit the theatres on September 7. So if you are eagerly waiting for it and don't know what to watch, here's a list of five movies starring SRK that are in the same zone.

Chennai Express

In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the action comedy film Chennai Express, which co-starred Deepika Padukone. It marks SRK's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Upon release, the film turned out to be a massive commercial success.

Main Hoon Na

Famous choreographer Farah Khan turned the director's hat on for the first time with this movie. It stars SRK, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao and it's filled with action, comedy, and romance. Main Hoon Na remains one of the most successful and memorable films in King Khan's filmography.

Darr

This Yash Chopra directorial was one of the most successful films in the initial phase of SRK's career. In it, he plays the negative role of a stalker, who is continuously after Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla). Both the film and his rendition (as well as the iconic stutter) were well-received.

Don

Farhan Akhtar remade Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 crime film of the same name. Despite the uncertainty among viewers, Don was released in 2006 with a positive response. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani. It was followed by a sequel titled Don 2.

Raees

Raees marked SRK's return in the role of an anti-hero in this crime drama. This Rahul Dholakia directorial has him playing the role of a gangster in Gujarat. Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of an ACP who is after Raees. The film met with mixed to positive critical retort and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2017.

