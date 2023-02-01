Main Khiladi song from Selfiee out: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's dance number takes netizens back to the 90s

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty starrer Selfiee is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023. The trailer was released recently and it won the hearts of netizens. Today, the first song from the film titled Main Khiladi is unveiled and it is making the right noise on social media. The song features all four actors and it is truly a visual delight. Directed by Raj Mehta, the dance number from Selfiee will make you feel nostalgic. Main Khiladi song from Selfiee is out

The song Main Khiladi is a remake of Akshay's song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. It showcases Akshay and Emraan setting the dance floor on fire with their cool dance moves. Both actors look absolutely handsome in their shimmery outfits as they match steps with each other. The new version has struck the right chord with the audience. The 90s nostalgia with a dose of newness has definitely got everyone grooving. The foot-tapping number is sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and it is recreated by Tanshik Bagchi. Main Khiladi will rule the clubs because of its peppy tunes. Akshay shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "Lights, camera, naacho! #MainKhiladi Full Song OUT NOW. #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb." Have a look:

Netizens were seen praising the song. The comments section was flooded with positive comments. A user wrote, "Imagine what will happen in the theatre when this song played. goosebumps moments." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see the magic of chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi." Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Emraan rehearsed for 10 days for the song. A source revealed that he left no stone unturned to ace the moves to match Akshay's energy level. He worked immensely hard with the intention of performing with perfection. The source also said that Emraan was involved in the prep and the outfits for such an iconic number. Selfiee is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta & Listin Stephen. It is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee is slated to release on 24th February.

