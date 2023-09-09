'Main Pathaan Hoon': Sanjay Gupta reveals Shah Rukh Khan REFUSED to give in to underworld bullying

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently making records at the box office as within two days of the film's release, Atlee's directorial has crossed Rs 100 crores net in India in just two days. Meanwhile, after director Sanjay Gupta also watched Jawan and praised King Khan, he took to social media to share an anecdote from the time when Shah Rukh faced threats from the underworld.

Sanjay Gupta shared how Shah Rukh Khan did not give up despite facing threats from the underworld

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta, who is known for directing films like Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, and Jazba, shared how King Khan faced threats from the underworld. He wrote in the tweet, "I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, @iamark was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (Shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you, I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today." Have a look:

Netizens react

After Sanjay shared the little anecdote, netizens started reacting to the director's tweet. While one of them wrote, "Oh my god, this is giving me chills. Thanks for sharing!" another one wrote, "My respect for SRK has increased 100 times after reading this. Thanks for sharing this, sir."

Sanjay Gupta's work front

As of now, the Kaabil director is gearing up for his new project titled Visfot. According to a report by IANS, the film will be a Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors. Talking about who will be seen in a movie, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

About Jawan

Jawan marked director Atlee's directorial Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the movie.

