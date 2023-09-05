'Main shock...': Sanjay Dutt recalls funny story when Subhash Ghai made him wear a ghagra in Khalnayak

The iconic film Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, is making a comeback in theaters on September 5th, 2023. To mark this event, the entire cast and crew of the film had a get-together today to celebrate the special occasion. There was also a premiere night event in the city, attended by director Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun. During the event, Sanjay Dutt recalled how Subhash Ghai made him wear a Ghagra Choli in the film.

Sanjay Dutt recalls how Subhash Ghai made him wear a Ghagra Choli in Khalnayak

During the premiere night event of the re-release of Khalnayak as it marked 30 years, Sanjay Dutt recalls how Subhash Ghai made him wear a Ghagra Choli in the male version of the popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai which also featured Madhuri Dixit from the film. He said, “Main set pe aaya toh vohi bandook pehni thi. Toh Subhash ji ne bola isko ghagra choli pehnao. Main shock main tha, maine bola ‘Sir aap kya kar rahe ho?’ Unhone bola ‘Nahi tu pehen ke aa.’ Maine bola ‘Ghagra choli kyu pehen ke aaun?’ Unhone bola ‘Kyuki tu choli ke peeche rahega. (I came to the set and Subhash said, ‘Make him wear the blouse and skirt. I was shocked. I asked, ‘Sir, what are you doing?’ He told me to go wear it. I asked, ‘Why should I wear the skirt and blouse?’ He said, ‘You will be under the blouse’).”

Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post on 30 years of Khalnayak

Khalnayak marked 30 years of its release on the 6th of August, and in the month of June Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a video stitched with some clips from the film and wrote, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak @subhashghai1 @apnabhidu @madhuridixitnene” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Madhuri Dixit couldn’t attend the premiere night event of the re-release of Khalnayak in Mumbai today but sent her best wishes through a video message.

ALSO READ: 30 years of Khalnayak: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff celebrate movie's milestone as they cut cake together; Watch