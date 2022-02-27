'Main sirf Salman Khan ke liye aayi hun': Fan breaks down at Da-bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai

On 25th February, Salman Khan impressed the crowds with an amazing performance at the Dubai Expo 2020 as part of his Da-bangg Tour Reloaded event. This time numerous celebs such as Pooka Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Saie Manjrekar, Disha Patani. Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, and Ayush Sharma were a part of the concert. In fact, it was Pooja’s debut. However, one fan broke down at the concert and expressed that she came all the way to the concert just to see Salman Khan.

He made an awesome entrance on stage during the concert, and his supporters went crazy just hearing his name and hearing his voice. While poised on a platform, he alighted on the stage. Two feather props surrounded him, giving the impression that he was sprouting wings from his body. One of the fans broke down and started crying. She screamed, ‘Main sirf Salman ke liye aayi hun’. It is no surprise honestly. Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following and his admirers are fiercely loyal to the talented actor. His fandom surpasses borders and you can find Salman lovers in each part of the world.

Check the video HERE

Meanwhile, Salman had quite a wonderful time in Dubai. Recently, he also uploaded a picture in front of Burj Khalifa before he hit the concert. Salman was wearing a blue colour tee with a chain on his neck. He has captioned it as, "Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial.”

