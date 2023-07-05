Main Tera Hero to Badlapur, Bhediya, Bawaal & more: When Varun Dhawan showcased his range in acting

Varun Dhawan has been part of the Indian Film Industry for well over a decade now. Through his illustrous filmy career, he as well as his film choices have evolved a lot. There has been a genuine effort from his end to push the envelope and give his audience something new and unique to watch each time. This time around, he is coming up with Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which will release on Amazon Prime on the 21st of July, 2023. Going by the teaser, it seems like a love story with the backdrop of World War 2. It is still not known whether it will be a time-travel film, a re-incarnation saga or something else altogether. The trailer that releases on the 9th of July, 2023 should give more perspective to the viewers about the world of Bawaal.

Varun Dhawan Has Shown His Range As A Performer, In His Over A Decade Long Movie Career. He Has Also Made Some Very Bold Choices As An Actor

While Bawaal already seems like a bold attempt from the actor, it isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time that he ventures into an entirely different space. Even in the purple patch of his career, when there was no need to go out of the way, he came up with films like Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga - Made In India. Despite them not being too commercial, they showed his phenomenal acting range and calibre as a performer. The attempts didn't stop even later as he kept choosing films with substance like JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. It would be unfair to not appreciate him for his massy films like Main Tera Hero, ABCD 2 and Judwaa 2, and his romantic films like the couple of movies from the 'Dulhania' series as they are not as easy to get right as they seem to be. There of course were a couple of misfires like Coolie No.1 and Street Dancer 3D but it is something that is part of every actor's movie journey.

Have a look at the Bawaal Teaser:

What's Next For Varun Dhawan After Bawaal

With Bawaal, Varun Dhawan is going to give yet another glimpse of his range as an actor. Post Bawaal, he will be seen in a spy-thriller series Citadel on Amazon Prime which will mark his first film Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His upcoming theatrical releases include Bhediya 2 and the tentatively titled VD-18, directed by Kalees. It is going to be bankrolled by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Where And When To Watch Bawaal

Bawaal will release on the 21st of July, 2023. It can be streamed digitally on Amazon Prime after it goes live. Before its digital release, a premiere for the film has been planned in Paris. It will be attended by the cast and crew of the romantic-drama.

