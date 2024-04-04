Main Tera Hero turns 10: Did you know Varun Dhawan’s ‘Swaami’ dialogue was initially removed by David Dhawan? Here's why

Varun Dhawan’s popular 2014 comedy Main Tera Hero completed 10 years on April 4. Social media is filled with people celebrating the big milestone and movie writer Milap Zaveri has joined the similar bandwagon. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie also starred Nargis Fakhri and Ileana Dcruz as the leading ladies.

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Swaami-Haraami’ dialogue was removed from the initial script

Main Tera Hero shined bright because of its witty dialogues which were written by Milap himself with Tushar Hiranandani. Zaveri earlier today took to his social media handles and shared some throwback pictures from the film's promotional events. Zaveri in his post recalled Varun wanting the iconic lines, "Main dikhta hoon sweet innocent swami type ka, lekin hoon bahut bada haraami type ka," in the final cut.

An excerpt of Milap’s post detailed, “@varundvn was absolutely MINDBLOWING as Seenu! What a fantastic performance he gave! And I must give him credit for ensuring the “Swami-Haraami” line stayed in the film! Yes! David sir had edited it out at script level to reduce the length of the scene but @varundvn called me a night before shoot and asked me to message the line to him! Next day he said it in the shot without David sir’s knowledge and the rest became history!”

Advertisement

Milap in his long note also made special mentions to David Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Sajid-Wajid, and the rest of the cast. Varun Dhawan reshared Milap's poster in his Instagram story and wrote, "Years always remember these amazing memories."

Nargis Fakhri celebrates 10 years of Main Tera Hero

For the unversed, Nargis played the character of a gangster businessman’s daughter Ayesha Singhal. In a media byte, Nargis expressed her gratitude for bagging the movie and shared, “Time flies by so fast! It feels like it was just yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan, and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. It is rare that a film like Main Tera Hero comes by and keeps you laughing throughout. We have spent some great moments shooting the film, and I will always cherish it. I am glad to have secured the opportunity to play a fun and lighthearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing grim and intense roles in Madras Café and Rockstar. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to unload the heaviness and intensity from my previous characters and helped me to connect more with the audience.”

More about Main Tera Hero

Main Tera Hero was a romantic action comedy film produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It was a remake of the Telugu film Kandireega and opened to mixed reviews from critics but eventually emerged as a commercial success. In this, Varun played Cheenu, a carefree and street-smart college student who attracted the attention of Ayesha Singhal. However, Cheenu finds himself entangled in a love triangle as he is already smitten with his classmate, Naina. The star-studded cast also included Arunodhay Singh, Anupam Kher, Evelyn Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace fatherhood

It was in February this year that the actor announced his pregnancy with wife Natasha Dalal through a heartwarming picture on his social handles. The actor dropped a picture kissing his wife Natasha’s baby bump and wrote alongside, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to reunite with dad David Dhawan for another ‘out and out’ comedy; movie to release on THIS date