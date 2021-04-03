Main Tera Hero turns 7: Dialogues from Varun Dhawan starrer that will take you back to Govinda's era of 90s

Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer 2014 blockbuster Main Tera Hero has clocked seven years of its release today. To mark the milestone, we bring to you the most entertaining dialogues from the romantic comedy. Take a look.

Last Year, actor had completed 8 years in Bollywood. Needless to say, right from his first film to date, the Dishoom star has been experimenting with different genres. From action, romance to comedy, the handsome star has explored various genres proving his versatility. With films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1 to his credit, Varun has managed to create space as a comedy hero in our hearts. Today, his 2014 release Main Tera Hero has completed seven years of its release.

Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy was a remake of the 2011 Telugu film Kandireega. Besides, Varun, the film also featured Nargis Fakhri, Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz, Anupam Kher and Arunoday Singh. The David Dhawan’s directorial took us back to the era where the director along with Comedy King Govinda ruled the Box Office with his entertainers. From funny dialogues, action sequences to Varun’s perfect comic timings, Main Tera Hero, was a typical David’s masala entertainer. Well, the dialogues of the film were indeed one of the main highlights of the movie. It had a lot of Bollywood jokes too. From ’s questionable Hindi to ’s Barfi smile, not much was spared.

As this blockbuster clocks 7 years of its release today, we bring you some of the most entertaining dialogues from the same. Check it out.

“Main dikhta hoon sweet, innocent, swami type ka na ... lekin actually hoon bahut bade harami type ka”

“Pehle ko toh main todhoonga, doosre ko toh main phodoonga ... aur teesre ko toh main todh phod ke jhodoonga aur phir todhoonga”

“Jaise ladoo mein hota hai meva ... jaise dance mein hai Prabhu Deva ... vaise main karoonga Bali bhaiya ki seva”

“Acha khasa Ranbir Kapoor mil raha tha ... lekin inki kismat mein toh Shakti Kapoor hi likha tha”

“Life mein main sirf teen cheezon ka fan hoon ... TV pe Amitji ka crorepati, tennis mein Mahesh Bhupati aur bhagwanon mein mere pyare Ganpati”

“Aap karen toh raas leela ... main karon toh bhai ki tarah character dheela”

“I wanna BB you, mail you, tweet you, skype you ... aur agar tumne phir bhi jawaab nahi diya na ... I'll poke you”

“Itni moti hai yeh ... ki agar weighing scale pe khadi ho gayi na toh vazan ke badle "To Be Continued" aayega”

“Jaise har double cross dokha hota hai ... jaise har boundary chauka hota hai ... vaise hi mooh kholne ka bhi sahi mauka hota hai”

“Jaise har Coke cola nahi hota ... jaise har chana chola nahi hota ... vaise hi har masoom dekhne waala bhola nahi hota”

“Jaise English mein saboot ko proof kehte hai ... ghar ki chhat ko roof kehte hai ... vaise hi har language mein aap jaison ko bewakoof kehte hai”

“Tumhari harkatein, kutte ki dum aur Katrina ki Hindi ... aaisi hai joh kabhi seedhi ho hi nahi sakti”

“Jaise June se pehle May aata hai ... jaise paanch ke baad che aata hai ... vaise hi har doggy ka day aata hai”

