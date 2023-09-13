‘Main tumhara baap hu’: Shah Rukh Khan’s new Jawan promo leaves fans enthralled-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has taken the box office by storm, and it has crossed Rs 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office in merely 6 days! Jawan also stars Vijy Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, among others. Amid the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has shared yet another promo of the film. The latest promo features some amazing action sequences and powerful dialogues by King Khan that have left fans in awe.

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘main tumhara baap hu’ in latest Jawan promo

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share the Jawan promo. It showcases some glimpses of the face-off between Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi’s characters. SRK is seen fighting off the bad guys in the promo, and in the background, we hear Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Wo ant hai to mai kaal hu, wo teer hai to main dhaal hu. Hu punya paap se pare, chitaah se uthti aag hu. Jo naa tale wo shraap hu. Main tumhara baap hu.” Sharing the promo, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Beta toh Beta….. Baap Re Baap!! Ab Na Rukna Chalne De. Book your tickets now!”

When the trailer of Jawan was released, Shah Rukh’s dialogue ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar,’ had gone absolutely viral. Now, fans are going gaga over this new promo as well! “Baap Baap hota hai,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “The way he said main tumhara baap hoon (fire emoji).” A third comment read, “Baap of Bollywood.” Check out the promo of Jawan below!

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the cast of Jawan also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

