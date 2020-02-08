Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree's workout video will make you want to hit the gym right away; WATCH

Bhagyashree is an Indian actress who is best known in the industry for her film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Bhagyashree is an Indian actress who is best known in the industry for her film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite superstar . The actress has been MIA for quite a long time on the big screen. She has been working on a few Kannada, Telugu and Bhojpuri films but talking about Bollywood film, she was last seen in and Katrina starrer Humko Deewana Kar Gaye in the year 2006. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in the lead role with Radhika Madan, which was directed by Vasan Bala.

When we talk about workout videos or about hitting the gym, the names that pop up in our mind are , Janhvi Kapoor, and others. But a recent video posted by a website of Bhagyashree will make you want to hit the gym right now. The 50-year-old actress shows her dedication and hardwork in working out not at the gym but at her home.

In the video, Bhagyashree proves that you don't need to go to gym to be fit. She is seen doing various kind of exercises with an exercise ball, dumbles and many more. Now we know the secret behind Bhagyashree's stunning body and amazing looks. The actress is often seen sharing her workout videos on her social media account.

Check out Bhagyashree's motivational video here:

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani will be soon pairing up with Shirley Setia for their upcoming film Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is slated for June 5, 2020 release. The film also marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback in Bollywood after almost 13 years and the actress will be seen in a pivotal role.

