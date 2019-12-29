Maine Pyaar Kiya turns 30: Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia recreate scenes from the film

As Maine Pyaar Kiya completes 30 years, Bhagyashree's son recreates a few scenes from the film with his Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia.

One of the most iconic films of the 80s, Maine Pyaar Kiya turns 30 today. On having completed 3 decades, the and Bhagyashree starrer is still fresh in our minds. Be it Salman Khan's breakthrough as Prem, his chemistry with Bhagyashree, the friendship cap and his iconic dialogue, Maine Pyaar Kiya became a rage for all the right reasons. The film follows the story of Prem and Suman who start off as friends. Little do they realise that their innocent bond flourishes into love. While the film talks about the concept of can a girl and boy be best friends? we believe clearly not if the guy is as handsome as Salman Khan. Shedding his chocolate boy image, the actor gave rise to a new superstar in the film.

It's been 30 years since Maine Pyaar Kiya hit the screens. Do we feel old already? While the fans are celebrating the film's 30th anniversary, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani who marked his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is taking his fandom to another level as he recreates a few scenes from the blockbuster with Nikamma costar Shirley Setia and fans can't stop posting heart and clap emojis for the same. It seems like a nostalgic ride for the actors as they lip sync the dialogues from the 1989 film. Check it out:

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia will soon be seen pairing up for their upcoming film Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is slated for June 5, 2020 release. The film also marks 's comeback in Bollywood after almost 13 years and the actress will be seen in a pivotal role.

Credits :Instagram

