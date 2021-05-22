Maine Pyar Kiya music director Vijay Patil of Raam Laxman duo passes away; Lata Mangeshkar mourns his demise

Vijay Patil of Raam Laxman duo had died of a heart attack at the age of 78. He had given music for Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hum Saath Saath Hain, etc.

It hasn’t been a good year for the nation as India is battling the COVID 19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives so far. Amid this ongoing battle, the entertainment industry, which is already struggling with the pandemic, witnessed another jolt as it lost a talented artist. We are talking about the renowned music director Vijay Patil of the Raam Laxman duo who is known for giving the music for movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hum Saath Saath Hain etc.

The veteran music composer passed away of a heart attack at the age of 78. Confirming the news, his son Amar told Indian Express, “My father passed away at 2:00 am on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He got the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that.” The news came as a shock to everyone in the industry. Lata Mangeshkar, who had given songs like Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, Kabootar Ja Ja Ja etc with Raam Laxman, has mourned his demise.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Lata wrote, “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.” On the other hand, Renuka Shahane, who played a key role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, also paid her respect to the late music composer and tweeted, “सुप्रसिद्ध संगीतकार राम लक्ष्मण जी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ॐ शांति”

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

सुप्रसिद्ध संगीतकार राम लक्ष्मण जी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 22, 2021

For the uninitiated, Surendra aka Raam of Raam Laxman duo had passed away in 1976. However, Vijay had continued to use the name Raam Laxman for his creations to honour his partner.

