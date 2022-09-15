Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit brings back 90s charm in the Garba Anthem; Vicky Kaushal 'can't wait'

Just yesterday, Madhuri Dixit announced her upcoming movie Maja Ma which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement and the first-look poster of the film had left fans excited. It is a family entertainer and apart from Madhuri, the cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. A day after the first look was unveiled, makers have now released the first song of the movie, an energetic garba track titled Boom Padi.

The infectious and high-energy track shows dancing diva Madhuri in her element, and her energetic moves have left fans amazed. The music video starts with Madhuri taking center stage, grooving to the song, and is later joined by other cast members Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava. Vicky Kaushal was left impressed by Madhuri’s performance, and he took to his Instagram story to share the video and express his excitement for the film. He wrote, “Can’t wait for this one!!! Maja Ma.” Boom Padi has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan are the composers of this garba song.