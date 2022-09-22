Maja Ma Trailer: Karan Johar can’t wait for the ‘big twist’ in Madhuri Dixit’s family entertainer
Karan Johar is impressed with the trailer of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to wow the audience with her upcoming family entertainer Maja Ma. Ever since the film was announced, her fans had been eagerly waiting for any updates about it. Just a few days ago, the makers of Maja Ma released the first song from the film, titled Boom Padi, and Madhuri’s energetic movies in the Garba anthem left fans in awe. Now, the makers have finally released the trailer of Maja Ma, and looks like Karan Johar is quite impressed with the trailer.
Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Maja Ma also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. Madhuri Dixit plays the role of Pallavi in the film, and the trailer portrays a series of events that put her son’s engagement at risk. Karan Johar took to his Instagram story, and shared that he is super excited to watch the movie. He also mentioned a ‘big twist’ and lauded the makers for keeping the suspense and not revealing it in the trailer.
“I can't wait to watch this dramedy with a beating heart and a big twist...which is very smartly not revealed in the trailer!!!! Big love and luck to the eternally gorgeous @madhuridixitnene and the entire team for #MajaMaOnPrime!” wrote Karan Johar. Check out his Instagram story below.
Helmed by Anand Tiwari, Maja Ma is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. While speaking about her character in Maja Ma, Madhuri Dixit said, “It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife, and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”
Maja Ma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.
