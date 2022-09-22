Maja Ma Trailer: Karan Johar can’t wait for the ‘big twist’ in Madhuri Dixit’s family entertainer

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to wow the audience with her upcoming family entertainer Maja Ma. Ever since the film was announced, her fans had been eagerly waiting for any updates about it. Just a few days ago, the makers of Maja Ma released the first song from the film, titled Boom Padi, and Madhuri’s energetic movies in the Garba anthem left fans in awe. Now, the makers have finally released the trailer of Maja Ma, and looks like Karan Johar is quite impressed with the trailer.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Maja Ma also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. Madhuri Dixit plays the role of Pallavi in the film, and the trailer portrays a series of events that put her son’s engagement at risk. Karan Johar took to his Instagram story, and shared that he is super excited to watch the movie. He also mentioned a ‘big twist’ and lauded the makers for keeping the suspense and not revealing it in the trailer.