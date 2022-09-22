Maja Ma Trailer Out: Madhuri Dixit’s family entertainer is a beautiful tale of emotions and romance
Maja Ma is releasing on October 6 and also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh.
Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma trailer has released today. The film is releasing on October 6 and also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. It is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and will be directed by Anand Tiwari. Maja Ma is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and colourful wedding with a story that will tug at your heartstrings.
The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, who is a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in. As a series of events unfold, which puts her son’s engagement at risk. How will Pallavi and her family deal with the turmoil? Will this bring the families closer or will the new relationships crumble?
Madhuri Dixit said, “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”
Gajraj Rao spoke about the film and said, “Working with the whole team – Madhuri Dixit, all cast members and the creators – was a great experience. I am quite sure the audiences will love the movie.”
Watch the trailer here:
Ritwik Bhowmik shares details about his character and said, “Tejas is a sincere yet aspirational young man. He is still finding himself, traversing his ambitions and his intrinsic value system. This role is very special for me as it is my debut movie and my third outing on Prime Video. Maja Ma is also my third time working with the director, Anand Tiwari. He brings out the best in us, in the most effortless manner. I am truly enthralled to have shared this space with so many talented actors of the industry. What will stay with me is the experience we had in bringing this movie to life – such a great time with one big happy family on the sets.”
Barkha Singh said that it was an amazing experience working with the whole team. Commenting upon the upcoming movie and her character, Srishti Shrivastava said, “It is every actor’s dream to dabble in various mediums of entertainment and to have their work reach out to audiences across a wide spectrum. My character Tara has been very well etched as a strong, feisty and progressive young woman.”
