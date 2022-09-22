Maja Ma Trailer Out: Madhuri Dixit’s family entertainer is a beautiful tale of emotions and romance

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma trailer has released today. The film is releasing on October 6 and also features Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles. It is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and will be directed by Anand Tiwari. Maja Ma is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and colourful wedding with a story that will tug at your heartstrings. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, who is a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in. As a series of events unfold, which puts her son’s engagement at risk. How will Pallavi and her family deal with the turmoil? Will this bring the families closer or will the new relationships crumble?

Madhuri Dixit said, “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

Gajraj Rao spoke about the film and said, “Working with the whole team – Madhuri Dixit, all cast members and the creators – was a great experience. I am quite sure the audiences will love the movie.” Watch the trailer here: