Makar Sankranti 2020: Shahid Kapoor indulges in late night kite flying in this photo shared by Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is definitely enjoying the festival of kites as Makar Sankranti 2020 comes to a closure. Here's a glimpse of Mira Rajput's post.

The entire day has been a fun one with photos and videos of the celebrations doing the rounds on social media, and celebrities too, have taken to social media to give us a glimpse of what their Makar Sankranti looks like. Also known as the festival of kites, everyone has shared photos on social media and also giving us a glimpse of the celebrations is none other than 's wife Mira Rajput.

Mira shared a photo on social media of daughter Misha earlier, and we couldn't help but go gushing over them as it was a super adorable photo. And now, Mira shared another video on her social media where she gives us a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor flying the kite late in the night and also asked fans to spot the kite. Shahid's back was facing the camera and he definitely seems to be enjoying it.

Here's a glimpse of Mira Rajput's story about Shahid Kapoor right here:

On the work front, Shahid was prepping up for Jersey in Mohali, however, the actor returned to Mumbai owing to an injury he got and reportedly, he had to get stitches for the same. Mira visited the actor in Mohali and brought him back along with her.

