Makar Sankranti 2020: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares a PIC of daughter Misha flying a kite

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha flying a kite is the cutest thing you will see on Internet today. Check out the picture.

Makar Sankranti which is also known as the festival of kites is finally here must to everyone’s excitement. All of us are waiting eagerly to celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm on January 15, 2020. This festival is mostly about flying kites and resonating to merry making while enjoying delicacies like sweets. Just like other people, our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also been preparing since the past few days to celebrate the special occasion.

’s wife Mira Rajput has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to help us get rid of our midweek blues! It happens to be a picture of their daughter Misha in which she can be seen flying a kite. However, the little munchkin’s face cannot be seen in the picture. Misha is seen wearing a yellow and white salwar kameez. She also has her hair tied up into a braid.

Check out Misha Kapoor’s latest picture below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets injured on the sets of Jersey)

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor won everyone’s hearts with his amazing performance in the movie Kabir Singh which was released last year. He will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey co – starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It happens to be an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring South star Nani. The movie has been co- produced by Allu Aravind and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It has been scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More