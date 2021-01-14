Makar Sankranti 2021: Riteish Deshmukh to teach his sons to fly kites; Says ‘I will gorge on some tilgul’

Riteish Deshmukh has recently revealed his plans for Makar Sankranti 2021. He said that he is going to spend time with his sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

People across the nation are celebrating Makar Sankranti today. The festival is celebrated for new harvest and is dedicated to deity Surya. Not only commoners but celebrities too are also going to celebrate the festival. While speaking with the Times of Indian, actor Riteish Deshmukh has revealed his plans for the auspicious day. He said that he is going to spend the day with his sons, Riaan and Rahyl. As the festival is about flying kites and special home-made sweets, the actor has also recalled about his childhood memories.

He said, “Though kite-flying happens mainly in Gujarat, it has been adapted well in Mumbai, too. My father (former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh) hailed from Latur where they didn’t emphasise so much on flying kites on that day, so I learnt it from my peers in Mumbai.” Reminiscing memories from childhood, he shared that they used to stay at a government bungalow by the sea. As soon as he used to come home from school, he would rush to the terrace hoping to find kites that have been cut by manjha. “My friends would also come over to fly kites, but more than flying them, we would be busy chasing kites that would come crashing into our space,” he added.

Now, Riteish wants to teach his song the art of flying kites. He said, “My kids are at the age where they will understand the activity. Last year, we did try our hands at it, but this year, I am going all out to teach them to make kites and fly them.” He believes flying kites will prove to be a good exercise for his sons.

The actor is also looking forward to the festive foods and he said that he will gorge on some tilgul, which are extremely healthy. And to extend Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi, he said “Tilgul ghya, god god bola."

