Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar invokes nostalgia and draws THIS thoughtful symbolism of kite flying

Makar Sankranti is one of the first festivals in a year, and one that brings wonderful, happy memories back. Makar Sankranti is synonymous with kite flying. The B-town celebrities' festival wishes have started pouring in on social media. One of the first is none other than Bollywood’s beloved Akshay Kumar. The actor put up a sweet picture of him flying a kite and wished his fans in the sweetest way possible.

In the post that Akshay Kumar made on his Instagram, the actor looked quite dapper in a peach-coloured shirt and blue jeans holding onto the kite spool in the classic kite-flying pose. The actor’s smile reflected all his happy emotions. Along with the post, he penned down a thoughtful quote and concluded his note by writing, ‘May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakar ke rakhna (just hold onto the thread of hope.)’ A beautiful thought to start Makar Sankranti with!

Check Akshay's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar unveiled a fun teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’ on his Instagram yesterday. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor and Emraan Hashmi will pair up for this Raj Mehta directorial. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie, Driving License. This will be Akshay's second collaboration with Raj Mehta after the massive success of the first one, Good Newwz in 2019.

