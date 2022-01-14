Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2022: Bipasha Basu to Madhuri Dixit, see how stars celebrated and wished fans

Makar Sankranti and Pongal has arrived! While the entire nation is basking in the festivities, Bollywood artists flocked to social media to wish their fans and give a sneak peak of their celebrations. Among those who wished their admirers were Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. All the stars heartily wished their fans with beautiful posters and pictures and honestly, our hearts are full with such positive vibes.

Actors such as Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu put up some gorgeous posters on their Instagram stories. Mithila Palkar put up a gorgeous black and white post in a saree. On the other hand, actor Akshay Kumar put a beautiful post while flying a kite, which is a tradition of Makar Sankranti. He wrote, May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna.'' Shilpa Shetty wrote, ''May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone”along with a plate of tilguds. Even Shahid Kapoor and Kajol put up sweet stories.

Check celeb's stories:

Juhi Chawla put up a tweet wishing her fans, She wrote, ''Happy Makar Sankranti ..!!!The rays of the sun today ,are especially beneficial to us ,that is why Hindus in their wisdom ,created a game for us , flying kites ,so that we unwittingly spend time in the outdoors , having fun and gaining from Nature . #makarsankranti2022''. Madhuri Dixit Nene, being the sweetheart she is, wished people by tweeting, “Wishing everyone Happy #Bihu, #Pongal, #Uttarayan and #MakarSankranti”.

Madhuri's Tweet:

Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar invokes nostalgia and draws THIS thoughtful symbolism of kite flying