Makar Sankranti & Pongal 2022: Shilpa Shetty is one excited soul as she offers a sweet treat to fans

One of the most special days of the year is January 14 as every state celebrates their harvest festival and though it is known by different names in each place, the spirit remains the same. Today, as India celebrates Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan, Bollywood celebs are wishing everyone on social media. Joining them now is Shilpa Shetty, who chose to send out love and good wishes to everyone in her signature binge way with sweet treats that will make you drool.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa wished everyone a happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti. With it, she shared a fun video in which the actress appeared to be very excited. She is seen holding a plate of 'Tilgul Ladoos', which is the traditional sweet enjoyed on the festival of Makar Sankranti. Shilpa is seen clad in a hot pink dress with her hair and makeup being bang on. With it, she wrote, "May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone."

Have a look:

Recently, Shilpa has been quite active on social media as she shares updates about her life and work on the same. She shared a video of her daughter Samisha's reaction to a n injured raven being treated and it left everyone in awe of the little girl. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. She is currently judging India's Got Talent new season that is set to premiere this weekend.

Also Read|PIC: Shilpa Shetty is a proud sister as Bigg Boss 15 ‘captain’ Shamita Shetty dons her VIP star