Make-up or No make-up, Janhvi Kapoor's selfie game is strong as she sets the internet on fire

Janhvi Kapoor might only be a few films old in showbiz, however, she has successfully found her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress is constantly under the limelight, and has earned quite a huge fan following who keep up with her on social media. She is very active on her Instagram and constantly updates fans with what is going on in her life, her friends and family and her stunning pictures. Today, Janhvi blessed our eyes and our feeds with a bunch of beautiful selfies and honestly, we are just obsessed with them.

In the collage of her selfies, she won our heart. Her shiny, bouncy hair framed her face prettily. Her face which was devoid of any makeup looked ethereal during the golden hour and had us absolutely bewitched. Along with the college, she had a sweet, short but apt caption. She just put the flaming heart emoji. Yep Janhvi, you know the effect you have on us - put our hearts on fire! Janhvi often uploads such selfies on her Instagram, putting a smile on the faces of her millions of fans.

Take a look at Janhvi's story HERE

Meanwhile, just earlier today, Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi from their childhood. In the pic, Arjun, who appeared to be in his teens, was seen posing with little Janhvi as he lifted her plait in the air. On the other hand, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress looked irresistibly cute in her white and blue outfit with a floral print and was all smiles as she posed with her elder brother.

