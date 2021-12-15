Make way for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their vogue avatars at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Out of all the Bollywood couples, if there is one duo who manage to steal the limelight every time they step out, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The stylish and talented couple enjoys a huge fanbase and now, as their film 83 is set to release this month, many cannot wait to see them promote it together. Now, on Wednesday morning, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they headed out to kick off 83 promotions. The couple arrived in completely stylish avatars and left everyone in awe.

The stylish couple arrived at Mumbai airport in Ranveer Singh's orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition. Both Deepika and Ranveer got out of the car and walked hand in hand towards the airport gate. The paparazzi caught up with them and requested them to pose. DeepVeer obliged the paps but didn't take off their masks. In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in an animal print yellow tee with red pants and black shoes. He accessorised his look with a black satchel and oversized sunglasses. On the other hand, Deepika was seen clad in a black and white co-ord skirt set. She teamed it up with a matching handbag and high leather boots. The couple looked in vogue as they posed for the paps ahead of 83 promotions.

Take a look:

Both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in a film after 3 years since Padmaavat. In 83, Deepika will be seen as Ranveer aka Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Besides this, Deepika is also one of the co-producers of the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 trailer brought back a lot of memories related to the 1983 World Cup.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhi, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and several other actors who are playing the role of cricketers of Team India. It is all set to release in theatres on December 24, 2021.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone reveals the one best thing Ranveer Singh and she have: 'It makes marriage much easier'