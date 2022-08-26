MakeMyTrip and Yas Island partner for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience with Ranveer Singh

MakeMyTrip and Yas Island is offering an exciting opportunity for travellers to join the biggest superstar of this generation, Ranveer Singh, on a vacation to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's entertainment capital.

Turning the dream of millions to holiday with their favourite star into a reality, this partnership offers an incredible chance to join the Bollywood superstar on a three-day trip to Yas Island which includes a stay at one of the destination's world-class hotels as well as access to its award-winning theme parks and attractions – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall and more.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, "This is an exciting partnership with Yas Island, my favourite holiday destination. It brings a great opportunity for my fans to experience the unique Yas Hai Khaas experience with me."

In light of the thrilling holiday prospect, Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral said, "As its brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh portrays Yas Island's vibrancy as a destination like no other. Furthermore, this partnership with MakeMyTrip fits into our vision of making Yas Island a dream destination for people from all over the world. We continue our path of innovation as we provide new and exciting experiences for guests to the Island. We are truly thrilled to add yet another opportunity for visitors to make lifelong memories during their time here."

Sharing excitement around offering a one-of-a-kind experience to Indian travellers, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer of MakeMyTrip shared, "We have been instrumental in creating a lifetime of memories for over two decades for millions of Indian travellers Through this collaboration with Yas Island, we have taken our promise to offer unique travel experiences to the next level. We are beyond thrilled as we look forward to seeing India groove and match Ranveer's dance steps in the hook step challenge and win a holiday to Yas Island."

Yas Island is one of the world's fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi, offering holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining to a golf course, exciting water and motorsports, and spectacular musical, entertainment, and family events.

To find out more details about the challenge, readers can visit Yas Island's Instagram page.

For more information, and terms and condition, visit here.