Makers of Baaghi 3 buy the original rights to bring Disha Patani’s ‘Do You Love Me’ to the audience

Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 3 song, Do You Love Me is all set to drop today. While the teaser left everyone in awe of Disha's sizzling avatar, there has been buzz that the song is a remake of a British producer's track.

A day back, the makers of Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 released the teaser of the upcoming track from the film titled, ‘Do you love me’. To bring the groove to the fans, the makers bought the original rights and are extremely happy about this association. The track finds its roots back to 2012 which was brought by The Bendaly Family, a Lebanese family band. Upon the inception of this thought, T-Series acquired the rights from them and with hitting the nation like a storm, it is certain that the screens will be set on fire with her sizzling avatar.

The version to the top International chartbuster, 'Do You Love Me' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. Apart from the hook line, the rest of the verses will be in Hindi and this International association definitely makes for a chartbuster from Baaghi 3 already. While the teaser showcased Disha Patani in a sizzling avatar, fans couldn't get over her looks and dance moves. The song's teaser and still added excitement among everyone and Tiger too shared the same on social media.

Disha has been a part of the previous Baaghi film and now, in Baaghi 3 she will be seen in the special song that will be out today. Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande apart from Tiger and Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also has Jackie Shroff in a special cameo. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More