Makers of ‘Sita The Incarnation’ congratulate Kangana Ranaut on winning her 4th National Film Award

One of the most prolific actresses currently working in Hindi cinema, Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Film Award for Manikarnika in the 67th National Film Awards. Kangana took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note about the honor. She wrote, “Today I won my fourth National award for my films Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Panga …This is the highest honour an artist can get in this nation I feel blessed, privileges and deeply fulfilled… My heart felt gratitude to teams of these films who made it happen”.

The 67th National Awards were held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who attended the event was conferred with the prestigious National Award for her films ‘Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. Kangana Ranaut’s one of the most awaited films includes Sita. Makers of Sita took to Instagram and congratulated the actress. The makers mentioned, “The Incarnation - Sita family feels beyond proud of our beloved Sita aka Kangana Ranaut for winning the National Film Award for the 4th time”.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Dhaakad' -- a spy thriller wherein he will be essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie. Kangana also has films like 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty. Kangana Ranaut’s last released film was ‘Thalaivi’ which was released in multiple languages. Kangana played the character of prolific actress J. Jayalalithaa.

