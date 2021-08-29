Makes my heart swell with pride: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom screened at world’s highest mobile theatre

led Bell Bottom released in cinemas on 19 August. The spy thriller marked the first major Hindi film to get a release after the second wave of COVID 19. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and in pivotal roles. recently took to social media and shared a post mentioning that Bell Bottom has been screened at the world’s highest mobile theatre in Leh, Ladakh. Last week, Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of the theatre and wrote in the post, “Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!” Akshay Kumar’s patriotic film was screened for Army and CISF personnel on August 22, three days after the release.

Take a look at the post:

Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/5ozbpkTCIb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

During the trailer launch of the film in Delhi, Akshay talked about the decision to go for a theatrical release amid Covid 19 restrictions across many states in India. He said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states.” The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja entertainment.

