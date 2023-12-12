Makeup artist working in Salman Khan’s production house rushed to hospital after being assaulted outside Santacruz bar: Report

In a tragic incident that took place recently, a makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house alleged that he was assaulted outside a bar in Mumbai. As per a report in Free Press Journal, the makeup artist Paleshwar Chavan, has filed a case against the three people after they allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod and a brick. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment by the local police.

Makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house assaulted outside Santacruz bar

According to Free Press Journal, Paleshwar is a 32-year-old makeup artist from Santacruz, Mumbai, and at 10.30 pm, he had gone to Pushpak Bar in Santacruz, Mumbai, to enquire about the money he had lent to the bar manager, Satish Shetty. The manager reportedly asked him to wait for some time, and kept him waiting until 1 am in the night, despite Chavan repeatedly inquiring when he would return the money he had borrowed.

At 1 am, Satish Shetty reportedly informed him that the bar would be closing, and that he should leave. Palweshwar Chavan exited, but outside the bar, he had an altercation with the manager. The manager then called his friend, a waiter, and a watchman of the bar, and they allegedly assaulted Chavan with an iron rod and a brick.

Advertisement

The report further mentions that Chavan claimed he lost a gold chain, two lockets and a Rudraksha mala while he was being assaulted. The local police arrived at the scene, and Chavan was immediately rushed to VN Desai Hospital for treatment.

Case filed against three unidentified individuals

On December 11, Paleshwar Chavan filed a case against the three unidentified individuals under Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Vakola Police station.

Free Press Journal also quoted Chavan, who claimed that bar manager Satish Shetty is his friend. Chavan had lent him money in the past, which he had returned earlier. Trusting him, he lent Rs 3 lakh to him again, which he claims that Satish Shetty hasn’t returned, “Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches,” claimed Chavan.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty opens up on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's superstardom; credits single screens for it