Makeup artist working in Salman Khan’s production house rushed to hospital after being assaulted outside Santacruz bar: Report

As per a report, a makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house was assaulted outside a Santacruz bar. He has filed a case against three individuals.

By Lubna Khan
Updated on Dec 12, 2023   |  01:09 PM IST  |  2.1K
Makeup artist working in Salman Khan’s production house assaulted; case filed-Report
Makeup artist working in Salman Khan’s production house assaulted; case filed-Report (Pic Credit: Pinkvilla)

In a tragic incident that took place recently, a makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house alleged that he was assaulted outside a bar in Mumbai. As per a report in Free Press Journal, the makeup artist Paleshwar Chavan, has filed a case against the three people after they allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod and a brick. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment by the local police.

Related Story

entertainment

Salman Khan doesn't fake it on screen, says Tiger 3's Kumud Mishra; calls himself 'big fan' of Ranbir Kapoor

Makeup artist employed at Salman Khan’s production house assaulted outside Santacruz bar

According to Free Press Journal, Paleshwar is a 32-year-old makeup artist from Santacruz, Mumbai, and at 10.30 pm, he had gone to Pushpak Bar in Santacruz, Mumbai, to enquire about the money he had lent to the bar manager, Satish Shetty. The manager reportedly asked him to wait for some time, and kept him waiting until 1 am in the night, despite Chavan repeatedly inquiring when he would return the money he had borrowed.

At 1 am, Satish Shetty reportedly informed him that the bar would be closing, and that he should leave. Palweshwar Chavan exited, but outside the bar, he had an altercation with the manager. The manager then called his friend, a waiter, and a watchman of the bar, and they allegedly assaulted Chavan with an iron rod and a brick.

Advertisement

The report further mentions that Chavan claimed he lost a gold chain, two lockets and a Rudraksha mala while he was being assaulted. The local police arrived at the scene, and Chavan was immediately rushed to VN Desai Hospital for treatment.

Case filed against three unidentified individuals

On December 11, Paleshwar Chavan filed a case against the three unidentified individuals under Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Vakola Police station.

 Free Press Journal also quoted Chavan, who claimed that bar manager Satish Shetty is his friend. Chavan had lent him money in the past, which he had returned earlier. Trusting him, he lent Rs 3 lakh to him again, which he claims that Satish Shetty hasn’t returned, “Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches,” claimed Chavan.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty opens up on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's superstardom; credits single screens for it

Advertisement
About The Author
Lubna Khan

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architecture, her love for

...

Credits: Free Press Journal
Entertainment News Salman Khan
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct
1

entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
5

Latest Articles