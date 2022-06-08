Malaika Arora is an absolute queen of exotic vacay looks and these 5 PHOTOS prove it

Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas in the film industry today. If you follow her, then you may know that she not only gives fitness goals but she also gives style inspiration. She never fails to impress her fans with her photos and has proven to be a style icon in the contemporary fashion space as well. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyaa star is often seen sharing photos from her vacation, and sometimes she also shares a sneak peek of her style statements which are a treat to the fans. Her stylish travel looks are worth noting, here's a look at the diva's travel style that proves she is a queen of exotic vacay looks.

1. Slaying effortlessly

In 2022, Malaika Arora shared a picture of her all ready to take a dip in the pool. She is seen wearing a stylish black coloured swimsuit, which has full sleeves from one side and also featured a cape-like from the same side. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Lost."

2. Too hot to handle

In 2021, Malaika yet again was in the Maldives with her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. Posting the image, Malaika wrote: “#malaikasmondaymotivation ….. find ur happy place n cherish it ….” Without any doubt, the diva looked really stunning as she flaunted her toned figure in a chain printed bikini.

3. Picture perfect

Looks like Maldives is Malaika Arora's favourite destination, as the actress shared a picture that shows her giving a cheeky wink to the camera. She is seen donning a colourful bikini and posing on the sunny beaches.

4. Sun-kissed

In 2021, Malaika Arora spent her Christmas and ran in the New Year with her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Goa. She had shared a picture on her social media as she posed in the pool of her stunning abode. She was all smiles as she posed for the sun-kissed picture.

5. Chillin' like a boss

Malaika shared a scintillating photo of herself wherein she can be seen showing off her back, clad in a strapless bikini top as she posed in front of a beautiful view of the beach backdrop. She wrote: "Looking ahead and beyond #sunshinestateofmind."

