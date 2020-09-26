  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora admits to devouring ‘laddoos’ in a post binge selfie and its beyond adorable

Malaika Arora has recently shared a cute picture on her Instagram story. The actress admitted to devouring her favourite dessert amid staying at home.
11325 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora shares a cute pictureMalaika Arora admits to devouring ‘laddoos’ in a post binge selfie and its beyond adorable
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID 19 recently and was under home quarantine. Now the actress is completely fine but she is still in quarantine at her residence in Mumbai. According to the News18 report, Malaika knew that she was coronavirus positive even before the reports were out. However, the doctors advised her to quarantine herself at home as she had no vital symptoms. Now, the actress has recovered and she recently shared a cute picture on her Instagram story.

While sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, "Yes, I ate laddoos." The actress has used a cute filter for the post-binge bedtime selfie. In the picture, Malaika can be seen wearing her bedtime pyjamas. The gorgeous star often used to keep fans updated about her shenanigans at home. However, post-testing COVID 19 positive, she was staying at home, away from her son Arhaan. She even shared an emotional photo of communicating with him only from the balcony of her room. 

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s cute picture here:

Earlier, after overcoming the deadly virus, Malaika penned a note about her journey. Her post read as, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora is in the mood to watch romantic movies & her movie marathon starts with Music and Lyrics; PHOTO

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Don't think they offer ladoos in jail.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement