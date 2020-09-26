Malaika Arora admits to devouring ‘laddoos’ in a post binge selfie and its beyond adorable

Malaika Arora has recently shared a cute picture on her Instagram story. The actress admitted to devouring her favourite dessert amid staying at home.

Bollywood actor had tested positive for COVID 19 recently and was under home quarantine. Now the actress is completely fine but she is still in quarantine at her residence in Mumbai. According to the News18 report, Malaika knew that she was coronavirus positive even before the reports were out. However, the doctors advised her to quarantine herself at home as she had no vital symptoms. Now, the actress has recovered and she recently shared a cute picture on her Instagram story.

While sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, "Yes, I ate laddoos." The actress has used a cute filter for the post-binge bedtime selfie. In the picture, Malaika can be seen wearing her bedtime pyjamas. The gorgeous star often used to keep fans updated about her shenanigans at home. However, post-testing COVID 19 positive, she was staying at home, away from her son Arhaan. She even shared an emotional photo of communicating with him only from the balcony of her room.

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s cute picture here:

Earlier, after overcoming the deadly virus, Malaika penned a note about her journey. Her post read as, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

