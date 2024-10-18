Malaika Arora admits to getting affected by trolling about her relationships, shares how she deals with it; 'You just need to…’

Malaika Arora's relationships have frequently attracted media attention. In a recent interview, the actress admitted that there are times when she is affected by the constant trolling and criticism directed at her personal life. However, she tries to block out the negativity by focusing on the positive aspects of life.

People are often curious about celebrities' personal lives, relationships, and gossip. This interest becomes problematic when excessive media intervention and online trolling invade the lives of celebrities. Malaika has been one such actress whose relationships have been a topic of public discussion.

Recently, the reality TV show judge sat down for an interview with GlobalSpa magazine and shared her experience. Known for her candid personality, the Housefull actress said that while she often chooses to ignore the negativity, there are moments when it does affect her.

Still, over the years, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star, who entered the entertainment industry as a VJ in 1997, has developed strategies to cope. She explained, "I have figured out a way to deal with it, to get stronger, and not let it pull me down, control me, or get the better of me. I've learned how to insulate myself from it."

Arora acknowledged that constant media attention and public scrutiny are part and parcel of being a celebrity. News about her relationships often garners criticism and trolling, but she tries to keep the noise out of her mind. She said, “You just need to block out the noise, the negativity and move on with whatever is positive in your life.”

For those unaware, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before the couple divorced in 2017. She faced significant backlash for her decision to separate. Additionally, her relationship with Arjun Kapoor attracted further criticism, particularly because of the age gap between them.

