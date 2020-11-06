Malaika Arora is all hearts for son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog as they spend time together; See Photo

Malaika Arora shares a beautiful picture of her son Arhaan Khan and it will give you perfect weekend vibes.

is a true blue social media queen and there are no second thoughts about it. The lady enjoys a massive fan following and she makes sure to treat them with interesting posts on social media. From her pics from the sets to stunning pics, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the fans. Besides, Malaika also makes sure to give her fans some glimpse of her happy moments at her place.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Malaika has shared yet another beautiful picture. And this time she has been focusing on her loved ones. The yummy mummy shared a picture of her son who was seen chilling at a couch along with their pet dog. While he was lost in his phone, one can’t miss the cute looks of Malaika’s fur baby as he was resting his head on the armrest of the couch. Showering love on the two, Malaika gave the pic an adorable caption and wrote, “All mine” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram post featuring son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog:

Recently, Malaika also made the headlines after she was seen rooting for starrer Bhoot Police. As the team had recently shared the first official poster of the horror comedy, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was seen expressing her excitement for the movie. To note, the team of Bhoot Police, including Arjun, , and Jacqueline Fernandez, has recently started shooting in Himachal Pradesh.

