Malaika Arora is all set to judge reality dance show India's Best Dancer

Malaika Arora to grace the judging panel on a new dance show titled India's Best Dancer.

After sitting on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is all set to come on board for another dancing reality show called India’s Best Dancer which is soon to be aired on Sony Tv. The actress will be seen sharing the panel with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The two have previously judged the show Dance India Dance together and will now be seen reuniting on the new dance reality show.

Following the success of kids' dance reality show Super Dancer, the channel is all set to come up with a new show giving a platform to dancers above the age of 18. India's Best Dancer also promises fits of laughter with Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosting the show. Humour and a comic punch always work well with any kind of a reality show. Taking this fact into consideration, the makers have roped in the laughter couple Bharti and Haarsh for the show.

Known for her dance moves and incredible sense of style, Malaika has judged a number of shows revolving around dance and fashion. The actress established herself as a dancing diva ever since we saw her grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya in Shahrukh Khan starrer Dil Se. Being a top-notch model that she is, the actress has also judged several seasons of India's Next Top Model, the Indian version of American reality series America's Next Top Model.

