Malaika Arora is all smiles as she gets a kiss from son in a throwback photo leaving Arjun Kapoor awestruck

Today, Malaika Arora shared a major throwback photo with son Arhaan Khan and in the photo, Malaika is all smiles as she gets a kiss from son. Take a look!

Just like all of us, 46-year-old has been under quarantine at home with her son, , and from cooking to working out at home, Malaika Arora has been keeping herself busy amid lockdown. While Malaika often poses sun-kissed candid selfies and videos on social media, today, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress posted a major throwback photo with her son wherein Arhaan gives a kiss to mommy. Amidst a host of comments and likes, beau , too, was all hearts for the photo

Alongside the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether,” In the photo, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a red top while Arhaan is in a white T-shirt. Now we all know that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating each other and during a recent live interaction on Instagram, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika Arora, the actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, and next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite and Arjun will also be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.

Check out Malaika Arora's throwback photo with her son Arhaan Khan:

