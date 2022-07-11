Malaika Arora is all smiles as she meets newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treats her fans with glimpses of her professional and personal lives. Her fans also wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Recently, Malaika met newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and gave a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Malaika shared a sweet photo featuring Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The trio can be seen all smiling in the snap. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Congratulations... was so lovely to meet you both". To note, Kollywood's adorable couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. It was a star-studded affair as many big actors including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shah Rukh Khan among others showed their presence to bless the newlyweds at the ceremony.

Check Malaika's post here:

Speaking about her professional career, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

On the work front, Vignesh is currently working on AK62 with Ajith Kumar. Talking about Nayanthara's professional career, she will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. Earlier, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone will be making a brief appearance in this action packed entertainer, fronted by SRK with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati and Sunil Grover.

