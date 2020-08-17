Malaika Arora amazes fans with traditional Maharashtrian look & her temple jewellery steals the show; See Pic

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a stunning selfie in which she showed off her traditional look for the day. The gorgeous star has returned to the sets of her reality show as a judge.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, stars too were staying at home as shoots were stalled. However, post Unlock, many shows and films began their shoots and stars too returned to work. Speaking of this, too returned to the sets of the reality show that she is a part of as a judge. Every time, Malaika gets dolled up for the show, she mesmerised fans and leaves them in awe of her look. Once again, on Monday, she headed for a shoot of the show, Malaika put her best fashion foot forward to stun fans with her look.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a glimpse of her OOTD and left everyone in awe. The gorgeous star was seen flaunting a traditional Maharashtrian look with a red saree. However, she added a Bohemian touch to it with traditional chunky temple jewellery. The gorgeous star looked absolutely beautiful in her traditional look but, it was her silver nose ring that had all our attention. Nailing the entire look, Malaika surely left her fans excited to see her full ethnic look.

Meanwhile, recently, on her dance reality show, she shook a leg with Sonu Sood on her Dabangg song Munni Badnaam Huyi and the videos of the same went viral. The two co-stars reunited on the sets of the dance reality show and left fans excited. Amid the lockdown, while Malaika was at home, she continued to keep her fans updated with her shenanigans with her pet dog Casper and son . Photos of her spending time at home and her wellness tips videos have been extremely popular among fans.

