Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora give major sister goals as they take a walk together; Don't miss their outfits

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most popular sister duos of tinsel town. Sisters share a very unique bond. A sister is your best friend, counsellor, and teacher all in one. You might have the biggest fights with your sister, but she is also your most loyal partner-in-crime. Malaika and Amrita share a very close bond and love each other just too much. They are always joined at the hip and you can always catch them taking new adventures together. Currently, the duo is on a family vacay in the lap of nature. Just a few hours ago, Malaika shared a super sweet reel with her sister and we cannot get over it!

In the reel, Malaika and Amrita looked extremely adorable as they took a walk in a forest in the Himalayas. The sisters even twinned in matching white clothes. They both wore oversized white shirts and Malaika styled her look with a white cap. Along with the reel, Malaika wrote, “What can I say, the weather made a poet out of me. Sisters make everything so much better, even if its just a short morning walk. Let’s see some remixes coming along with your siblings/ friends/ loved ones.”

Check Malaika & Amrita's reel HERE

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, rumours are rife that the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot by the end of this year.

