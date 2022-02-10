Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's dinner date look proves there's no such thing as 'too much bling'; PICS

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most-talked-about sibling pairs of the tinsel town. The duo often serves high-end fashion looks whenever they step out in the town. Fashionholics take notes from their wardrobe and they time and again prove that they are one of the most stylish duos of B-town. They are also the paparazzi’s favourite and often they get clicked whenever they go out and about in the city. Recently, Malaika and Amrita got papped after their dinner date.

In the photos, Malaika was seen wearing a cropped sweater with a pair of brown leather pants. She completed her look with brown heels and subtle make-up. She also left her tresses loose. Keeping the COVID-19 in mind, she also wore a mask. On the other hand, Amrita donned a sweater dress and paired it up with biker shorts. She also carried the Christian Dior handbag and completed her high-fashion street look with black pointed heel boots. They also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Take a look:

Earlier, Malaika had also wished her sister Amrita on her birthday. She posted a picture featuring Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Mallika Bhat. She wrote a beautiful caption too. It read, "The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

Previously, she also made headlines for her rumoured breakup with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple denied the rumours. Arjun had posted a photo with his lady love on ‘gram and wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

