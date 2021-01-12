Malaika Arora, Amrita & others say cheers to new beginnings ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan moving to new home

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seemingly moving out of her Bandra apartment before baby number 2’s arrival and her gal pals Karisma Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora recently bid farewell to the house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated yet another girl’s night with her gang which includes Amrita Arora, , her sister Karisma Kapoor, and makeup artist Malika Bhat. But this time, the occasion the girls were celebrating was more monumental than their usual hangouts. The group members, all shared the same picture where the gang is seen chilling on the couch with lots of desserts laid out in front of them, with the same caption that said: “It’s been a Fortune of memories ...to new beginnings now #fortunenights #fortuneyouhavebeenkind #endofanera.”

While the duo’s caption is a mystery to the unversed, but what we make of this is Kareena Kapoor Khan could be moving out of her apartment building, which is named Fortune Apartments. The move could very well be in light of Bebo’s recent pregnancy with baby number 2. Their current house is shared between Kareena, and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Even though this is all we could make out of the mysterious caption, stay tuned for more updates on the story and see the photo below:

If you didn’t know, the actress is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan this year. They are already the doting parents of Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016. The diva will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

