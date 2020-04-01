Malaika Arora & Amrita singing Boyzone’s song in a THROWBACK video will ward off your quarantine blues; WATCH

In this video, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora are seen crooning to Boyzone’s song; WATCH

Since the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, B-town celebs are staying indoors and making sure to spend time in quarantine with their family. Sadly, due to the lockdown, we haven’t been treated to Malaika’s gym photos but thanks to social media, this 46-year-old actress makes sure to update her fans with her photos and videos, and today, took to social media to share a series of photos, wherein she is seen making some laddoos during quarantine. That’s right!

In the photos and videos, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a breezy blue summer dress and in seen making some besan laddoos and alongside the photos, Malaika wrote, “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe..” While in one of the photos, Malaiak Arora is seen lying on the sofa, in the other, she is seen sitting by the balcony with her dog. Well, since we can’t treat our eyes with photos of Malaika Arora and her BFFs- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, since everyone is indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Malaika, Bebo and Amrita are catching up with each other via video calling as Kareena, recently, took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her video call session with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Now, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video from Christmas wherein Malaika and Amrita are seen belting out a karaoke duet on Boyzone's hit song 'Words'. Well, Malaika surely impressed all of us with her vocal talents.

On March 22, when the entire nation observed a junta curfew, Malaika Arora and stepped out together in the balcony to cheer and clap for the Coronavirus doctors and cops who are tirelessly working to take care of the citizens of the country.

Check out Malaika Arora's video with sister Amrita where the two are crooning to Boyzone's song:

