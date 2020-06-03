Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor's quirky expressions in a throwback PIC win over the internet

Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's candid picture from a party is sure to make you miss your girl gang. Check out the throwback picture.

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped India too along with the rest of the countries and it seems like the situation is still not under control. However, people are still trying to curb the situation by obliging with the rules of lockdown, resorting to social distancing and being under home quarantine. In the midst of all this, we do recall and also miss the good old times when hanging out with fans, partying and attending events were a thing!

Well, if you are currently missing your friends and the parties you had together, we have found something for you that will help you reminisce more of such memories. We have come across a throwback picture of , Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor partying together with a few others. The three of them are seen striking quirky poses in this candid picture which is hard to miss. Malaika Arora looks stunning in a backless golden dress while Ananya, on the other hand, is clad in a black outfit. Shanaya Kapoor looks pretty in neon co-ords.

Check out the rare throwback picture below:

Talking about their professional careers, Malaika Arora has already carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry and is still an instrumental part of the same. Ananya Panday has made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 and proved her mettle again in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She now has some good projects lined up in the pipeline. However, Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her entry into the industry and we are eagerly waiting for the same.

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor look uber cute in THIS UNSEEN pic as they bundle up in their mom’s arms)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×