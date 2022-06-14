Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora keep it casual as they get spotted at their mom’s house; PICS

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most popular siblings in Bollywood and share an unbreakable bond with one another. The sister duo is often seen on dinner dates, vacations, parties and even in each other’s Instagram posts. Meanwhile, the sisters on Monday were spotted outside their mom’s house. The siblings looked super cool in their casual avatars as Malaika paired a tank top with baggy jeans, while Amrita donned a maroon oversized shirt teamed with grey t-shirt.

The sisters often spend time with their mom and it was just last month when the mother-daughters were vacaying in Himalayas. Malaika had posted a picture on social media and said her home is where her mother is. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika captioned it, "Ananda = Happiness I don't know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. It's rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the "Can't believe I am surrounded by so much love" pile. Home is mum, home is US.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, rumours are rife that the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot by the end of this year.

While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.