Malaika Arora & Amrita’s photo taken 15 years back leaves Arjun Kapoor awestruck; Fans call it a perfect treat

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share the perfect Flashback Friday photo with sister Amrita Arora. Take a look

is quarantining with son at their residence in Mumbai, and although she is majorly missing her family and friends, all that Malaika has been doing in lockdown is virtually meeting them. And looks like, today, this Chaiyya Chaiyy actress was missing her sister Amrita Arora way too much and therefore, she dug deep into her archives to treat her fans to the perfect flashback Friday photo. In the photo, Malaika Arora are Amrita are seen posing for the camera but what is noteworthy is that while this photo is 15 years old, they continue to pose with the same smile and same pair till date. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile , same pose )..”

Soon after, Amrita Arora left a comment on the photo that read, “Love this.” Also, a few days back, Malaika Arora shared a photo from her beach vacations as she shared a boomerang video on Instagram, and alongside the video, she wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this ‘out of control spin’ and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.” In the video, Malaika was seen wearing a two-piece white costume.

A few days back, amid the lockdown, when Arjun was interacting with his fans on Instagram, a fan asked Arjun about his wedding plans to Malaika and the Ki & Ka actor had said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi? (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?).”

Check out Malaika Arora and Amrita's photo here:

