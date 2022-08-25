Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan come together to see off son Arhaan Khan adieu at the airport; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora is one of the most loved stars of Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is often spotted outside her gym and we all know how much she cares about her fitness. Well, last night too she was spotted but not outside her gym, it was outside the Mumbai airport to bid her son Arhaan Khan Goodbye as he left for his studies. She was accompanied by her ex-husband and Arhaan’s father Arbaaz Khan as well. This was not the first time when the former couples came together to bid their son goodbye at the airport.

In the pictures, we can see Malaika Arora looking fab in her casual outfit. She wore a light blue coloured oversized shirt that she paired with similar coloured shorts. The diva tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with white coloured sports shoes. She had her furry friend also with her. Arbaaz Khan on the other hand wore a green checks shirt that he paired with beige-coloured pants and white sports shoes. Arhaan wore a black coloured tracksuit. Arhaan hugged both his mother and father before leaving and we could also see Arbaaz and Malaika interact with each other.

Check out the pictures:

Talking about their personal lives, both Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have moved on in their lives. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor and seems to be quite happy with him. These two often make it to the headlines for their relationship and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, in Koffee With Karan 7 too, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how he made her meet his family.

