Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan hug their son Arhaan Khan as they bid him adieu at airport; PICS

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan, who is studying at a college abroad, came home for his winter break in December. The ex-couple went to the airport to receive their son. Pictures of them were shared online by paparazzo accounts. To note, Arhaan left the country in August last year to pursue his higher studies in a foreign nation. And now as Arhaan’s holidays have come to an end, he was spotted at the airport just a while back along with his parents.

Malaika and Arbaaz bid their son adieu as he was all set to leave the country. They were seen giving Arhaan a tight hug and wishing him a happy journey. Back in August, when Arhaan left, Malaika shared a picture of them facing away from the camera and wrote, “As we both embark on a new and uncharted journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences…all I know is that I am super duper proud of you, my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams…miss you already #allmine#myminime.”

Take a look:

In January, Arhaan was spotted spending quality time with mom Malaika Arora and dad Arbaaz Khan in separate outings. Malaika Arora was clicked during a walk with her son, while later Arhaan joined dad Arbaaz for a dinner. In terms of the professional front, Malaika recently finished her stint with India's Best Dancer 2 as the show ended.

