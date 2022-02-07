Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's video of conversing at the airport post dropping Arhaan goes viral

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora even though are divorced but continue to remain on cordial terms like many other Bollywood couples who have parted ways. Last night the ex-couple were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they came to drop off their son Arhaan Khan who was leaving for college. In the pictures, we saw Arhaan hugging his mom and dad both before he waves at them and leaves. But, what caught everyone’s attention was Arbaaz and Malaika indulging in some conversation.

In the video, we can see Arbaaz Khan dressed in a white tee as he pairs it with blue denim whereas, Malaika wore grey track pants. We can see the ex-couple talking to each other as they stood in front of each other. Although nothing can be heard as to what they are talking about, it is evident that they had a lot of catching up to do. The video of their endless conversation is going viral for all the right reasons.

Check it out:

In January, Arhaan was spotted spending quality time with mom Malaika Arora and dad Arbaaz Khan in separate outings. Malaika Arora was clicked during a walk with her son, while later Arhaan joined dad Arbaaz for a dinner.

Meanwhile, both Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have moved on in life. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor and they often paint the town red with their romance. They often share pictures of each other and with each other on social media.

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, he is dating Giorgia Andriani. Even these two are often spotted together and they have opened up about their relationship.

