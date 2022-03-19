Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan make for a stylish mom-son duo as they spend time in New York; PIC

For a parent, it is always a delight to spend quality time with their children, especially when they stay far away. Well, the same goes for the popular actress Malaika Arora. Malaika is beaming with joy as the ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ fame recently reunited with her son Arhaan Khan. The actress jetted off to New York to meet her son. To note, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan is pursuing his studies in the US. As soon as she reunited with her son, Malaika shared her joy with fans as she posted a glimpse of the mother-son duo taking a walk through the streets in NYC. And just a while back, Malaika visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Arhaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a happy picture with Arhaan from the museum. The son-mother duo posed for a stylish picture as they spent a fun time together. Later, Malaika also posted a screenshot of her video call with sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce. Sharing it, she wrote, “Catch up time with Arora ladies”.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways in 2017. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts and revealed how important it was for her to be a single working mother rather than just being a single mother.

“When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I need to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important,” she had said.



