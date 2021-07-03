Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are at their stylish best in an UNSEEN pic from a special day celebration

Among the popular couples, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always manage to make heads turn with their style statement. A new photo of the couple has hit the internet and it takes us inside their recent staycation.

A surprising treat for and fans has surfaced on social media in the form of an unseen photo of the couple from a special day celebration. The official social media handle of a luxury hotel in Mumbai dropped a stunning click featuring Malaika and Arjun in a romantic setting and at their stylish best. With it, it was mentioned that the couple celebrated a 'special day' with the hotel. While there was no mention of what the 'special day' was, Arjun and Malaika's picture-perfect click grabbed all the attention.

In the photo, Malaika is seen posing next to beau Arjun in a stylish avatar. She is seen sporting printed flare pants with a white shirt. She teamed it up with red leather boot heels and accessorised the look with a black and white striped clutch. Malaika left her hair open and looked gorgeous as she posed with Arjun on their 'special day.' Arjun, on the other hand, is seen opting for a casual look while standing next to his ladylove. He is seen clad in a black tee with matching jeans and sneakers. He accessorised the look with a watch and a pendant chain.

Click HERE to see the photo

To note, Arjun turned a year older on June 26 and celebrated his birthday at the same luxury hotel where he played host to all his close industry friends including , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and . The actor had also shared a special photo clicked by Malaika a day after his birthday from a lunch date where he thanked his loved ones for standing by him.

He wrote, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)"

Malaika had wished Arjun on social media in the most special way by sharing an unseen photo from a previous vacation in the hills with him. Fans of the duo had loved how Malaika made it special for Arjun on his birthday in her sweet birthday wish. On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . He also has Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor loves how 'dignified' Malaika Arora is: I've never seen her complain or harbour any negativity

Credits :The Taj Mahal Palace Instagram

Share your comment ×