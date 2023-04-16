Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dish out couple goals in new pics from Berlin vacay

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they step out in the city, the duo manages to make heads turn with their chic and fashionable statements. Recently, Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Germany for a dreamy vacation. They have been sharing glimpses of their trip. A while ago, Malaika took to Instagram and shared pictures with her beau.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dish out couple goals in new pics

Malaika shared cool lift selfies with Arjun from their vacation. In the pictures, the love birds are seen dishing out major couple goals. They are seen donning stylish outfits and making heads turn. Arjun and Malaika's lift selfie game is definitely on-point. Along with the pictures, Malaika wrote, "My Liftie series…." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans were seen dropping red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Perfect capture." Another fan wrote, "Nice Couple."

Meanwhile, Malaika recently talked about her wedding with Arjun. Reports of them getting married have been doing the rounds ever since they made their relationship official. While speaking to Brides Today, Malaika said that she to take her relationship with Arjun to the next level. She said, "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready."

Work front

Arjun was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu. He is all set to be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

