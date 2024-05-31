Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways: A look at their relationship timeline

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made numerous headlines for their respectful relationship for years. But today, on May 31, sources exclusively informed Pinkvilla that they have parted ways.

Amidst their breakup reports, this article will present the timeline of Malaika and Arjun's relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship timeline

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan but divorced in 2017. The relationship rumors of Malaika and Arjun Kapoor started circulating in 2018. They were often seen together at parties, events, and other social gatherings that sparked their dating speculation among fans.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2019, Karan Johar once revealed that Malaika and Arjun were indeed dating. Notably, In the 8th season of KWK, Arjun Kapoor openly mentioned Malaika's name.

In 2019, they started to make public appearances together and were spotted at various events. On Malaika’s 45th birthday, they confirmed their union on social media. After this, both of them shared pictures and videos of each other on their social media accounts.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways respectfully

A source told us, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again. He also has No Entry 2 with Anees Bazmee. The comic caper features him along with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Malaika, on the other hand, is busy with endorsements and reality shows.

